PM Gonsalves receives honorary degree at Bells University, Ogun State

PM Receives Award In Nigeria

St Vincent Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has been conferred with an honorary degree, Doctor of sciences (D.Sc) management sciences, by the Bells University of Technology OTA Ogun State Nigeria today. This took place at a graduation ceremony at the university’s BUPF international conference center at 10am local time (5am Eastern Caribbean time).

Yesterday, November 3rd, the Prime Minister delivered the Convocation lecture which was well received and lauded by university officials. Both ceremonies were attended by the university’s chief benefactor, former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Yesterday and today’s ceremonies also heard addresses) from the university Vice Chancellor Professor Jeremiah Ojediran and other officials and saw over 743 graduates receive awards of first degrees and 190 received higher degrees.

There were many monetary prizes and awards presented also. In receiving the honorary degree award, the Prime Minister thanked the university for bestowing the people of SVG the award through him. He also took the opportunity to announce that the All Saints Medical School in St. Vincent is offering additional tuition scholarships to Nigeria students, valued at USD 10,000 each.

The Prime Minister is in the final hours of this visit to Nigeria and will next move on to Accra, Ghana. He is expected to land in Accra at 7am tomorrow, Sunday November 5th.