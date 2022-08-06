PM Gonsalves in Taiwan: ‘Pelosi’s visit not excuse for military exercises’

Upon arriving in Taiwan, St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that: Considering the “special” circumstances, he is pleased to visit Taiwan due to their “relationships of a family nature.”

It is unacceptable for threats to be made, threats of violence and aggression, which will destabilize East Asia and the world, according to Gonsalves. “It is particularly upsetting to us when big and powerful countries threaten smaller countries,” he said.

As for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ relations with China, Gonsalves said, “We have not set pre-conditions; they have insisted that we drop all relations with Taiwan if we [want to form] diplomatic relations with them. Our friends can’t be abandoned. No country can set preconditions for our relations with them”.

He said he’s in Taiwan to express solidarity with the Taiwanese people and government, with whom his country has had 42 years of friendship.

Gonsalves stressed that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has no intentions of being China’s enemy and that his visit does not prevent the country from “respectful” communications with China. He said whether U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should visit Taiwan is between her and Taiwan, and not an excuse to conduct military exercises.

According to Gonsalves, he looks forward to singing karaoke with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and celebrating Father’s Day in Taiwan with President Tsai Ing-wen.