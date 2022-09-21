PM Gonsalves to meet with Vincy students at the University of Wales

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves who is currently in New York for UNGA77 will visit travel to London on the 25 where he will visit Vincentian students in Wales, UK.

Gonsalves will be at the University of Wales, Trinity St. David on the 27 of September where several Vincentian students are pursuing higher learning.

“The students have been informed and we will meet. I will also meet with University officials on the same day”.

Over the next three (3) years, the Undergraduate students will undertake studies in the UK in the areas of Civil Engineering; Early Years Education & Care; English & History; English with Education Studies; Health, Nutrition & Lifestyle; International Development & Global Politics; History with Economics and Quantity Surveying. The areas of study offered were in keeping with the Government’s National Training Priority and Sustainable Development Goals.

Gonsalves said while in wales he has an engagement with the regional government, following which he goes back to London, where he also has another engagement.