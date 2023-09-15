PM Gonsalves urges G77+China Group to work in solidarity

UN calls for more fairness for developing nations at a G77 summit in Cuba

On Friday, Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, urged the members of the G77+China group to collaborate in unity in order to confront the global challenges that are impacting humanity.

During his address at the plenary session of the Summit of Heads of State and Governments of this integrating bloc, Gonsalves expressed his concerns on the prevailing disparities between affluent and impoverished nations in terms of access, control, and distribution of global resources.

The leader emphasized the need for more coordination and unity to reduce reliance on assistance from powerful nations. However, the leader cautioned that this sense of solidarity should originate from within the nations themselves.

The head of government lauded the proclamation approved at the summit as outstanding and emphasized the importance of embracing forthcoming agreements that are deemed necessary and desirable for effecting the specified transformation.

Within this particular framework, he advocated for the implementation of a program that promotes innovative forms of opposition. This program entails engaging in negotiations with those of affluent status, while ensuring that our own interests remain paramount.

Gonsalves provided reassurance that the current global landscape is characterized by multipolarity, representing a shift away from a unipolar or bipolar world order. This emergent global order has been shaped by historical conditions that have been both interconnected and distressing for humanity.

Regarding this matter, the individual expressed the viewpoint that several concerns, including the funding of development, climate change, the economic structure, the utilization of technology, and other related matters, ought to be approached in a manner that emphasizes solidarity among all parties involved.