PM Gonsalves visited several communities on Christmas Eve

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves was out and about in various parts of the island on Christmas Eve.

The Agency for Public Information said that Gonsalves met with people in several communities on the windward side of the island.

Gonsalves played dominoes with a number of people in Colonarie, ate with a number of families in Byrea, and talked to people in Point Village while enjoying the lights there.

Gonsalves also made stops in other communities along the way.