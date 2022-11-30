PM Mottley’s brother ‘Death linked to vaccine’ says head of surgery at QEH

The head of surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday linked Warren Mottley’s death to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coroner Graveney Bannister is hearing an inquest into the death of the Prime Minister’s brother. One of the doctors responsible for Mottley’s care during and after laparoscopy surgery last year is Dr. Sahle Griffith, who is also the principal of Surgical Solutions Inc. Dr. Griffith is also part of the medical team at the centre of the inquest.

Griffith testified before the No. 10 Supreme Court, reading from his seven-page statement, that he was convinced that the “extremely rare” mesenteric ischemia, or small bowel ischaemia, was the cause of Mottley’s death, and that in his more than 22 years and 4,500 cases as a primary surgeon, he had never seen a similar case.

Mottley died on June 29, 2021, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital two days after undergoing laparoscopic surgery at Surgical Solutions Inc. in Warrens, St Michael.

He explained the small bowel was dying off due to diminished blood supply and that could come from blood clots. Griffith added that most recently, in the post COVID-19 era, mesenteric ischemia/small bowel ischaemia had been associated in the World Health Organisation (WHO) medical studies with some COVID-19 vaccines, but could also be caused by other factors like drugs or toxins.

Source : Nation News