PM Pierre to lead St Lucia delegation at Canada-CARICOM Summit

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, is set to lead the Saint Lucian delegation at the upcoming Canada-CARICOM Summit, scheduled from Tuesday, October 17 to Thursday, October 19, 2023. This Summit is a significant platform for addressing critical regional challenges and fostering inclusive growth.

The Canada-CARICOM Summit will consist of four key sessions:

Climate Resilience and Sustainable Economies:

The Summit underscores the commitment to addressing the climate crisis and promoting inclusive growth through green economic transitions.

Access to Finance and Global Financial Architecture Reform:

Building on recent international dialogues, this session focuses on access to finance within the multilateral space.

Building a Secure and Equitable Hemisphere, including Haiti:

Leaders will engage on security challenges impacting the region’s stability, sustainable development, and economic prosperity.

Trade and Investment Roundtable:

A private, Leader-Level Roundtable will foster discussions with Canadian investors and business executives to enhance commercial relationships and promote investment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and security.

In addition to participating in the Summit, Prime Minister Pierre will meet with officials and potential investors at the Foreign Commonwealth Office in London, England. While in London, the Prime Minister and the Minister for External Affairs, Hon. Alva Baptiste, will also host a town hall meeting with the diaspora on October 14, 2023.

Prime Minister Pierre and Hon. Alva Baptiste, on the sidelines of the Canada-CARICOM Summit in Toronto, will host another town hall meeting on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

These gatherings provide a unique opportunity for the Saint Lucian community in London and Toronto to engage in open and meaningful discussions about our shared goals, concerns, and aspirations. The government of Saint Lucia values the perspectives of the Saint Lucian diaspora, and these town hall meetings exemplify the government’s commitment to inclusivity and engagement.

Minister for Education, Hon. Shawn Edward, will act as Prime Minister until October 22, 2023.

