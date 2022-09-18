PM Ralph Gonsalves to attend UN General Assembly 77th session

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines will leave the country today (Sunday 18) for New York to attend the UN General Assembly, the 77th session.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene two high-level events on Monday, September 19 – the Transforming Education Summit and the Sustainable Development Goals Moment.

Besides the General Debate, a high-level meeting will mark the 30th anniversary of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious or Linguistic Minorities on September 21.

On Saturday, September 24th, Prime Minister Gonsalves will address the General Assembly.

On September 26, there will be a high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.