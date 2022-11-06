PM secures part funding from ALBA Bank for renovation of Little Tokyo

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that he had obtained a portion of the financing necessary for the refurbishment of the Windward bus station, often known as Little Tokyo.

Gonsalves stated that while he was in Venezuela, he made a presentation to the Ministerial Council of the ALBA Bank in order to secure US $2.5 million, or 50 percent of the US $5 million needed for renovations.

“I was able to acquire the $2.5 million. We will locate the remaining $2.5 million from another source, but we have sufficient funds to move on.” Gonsalves stated, “In the same way that we had acquired it previously when Caesar went to the ALBA meeting in Bolivia and secured US $2 million for the fisheries, I had to go and complete the deal on this one.”

In October, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves projected that the Little Tokyo Bus Terminal would undergo renovations in 2023.

Gonsalves remarked that many of these venues have deteriorated and transformed into rum shops throughout the years. Due to the fact that the store owners have been paying their rent, you have lacked the funds necessary to modernise and maintain some of the properties.

“We will expand the space, improve the traffic flow, the management of vendors, the allocation of stores, and every store at the bus station,” Gonsalves remarked, “Little Tokyo is the only spot where we encourage drinking and driving because you all have drivers and they all stop at a rum shop.”