PM Urges Vincentians to Register Guesthouses for Displaced Persons

“I don’t have enough rooms yet!”-PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to Vincentians with guesthouses, apartments and rooms to rent, to register with the Ministry of Tourism, as the Government seeks accommodation for displaced persons from the Southern Grenadines.

Speaking on radio on Sunday, Gonsalves said the government is seeking to relocate persons from emergency shelters to guesthouses and private homes but the number of rooms they have currently is not enough.

The Prime Minister said Government will cover the cost of the accommodation for displaced persons for as long as accommodation is necessary. “Am appealing to persons with guest houses and apartments to contact the ministry of tourism and register, say what you have…am asking you to show some solidarity…any repairs, any damage done to your property, the government will fix…I am relying on the people who going inside there not to mash up the place,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves added that most of the Emergency shelters which house displaced persons from the Southern Grenadines are schools and the Ministry of Education needs to do repairs on these facilities in time for the new school term.