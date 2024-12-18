Pockets of Heavy Rain Expected as Troughs Cross the Islands

On the southern edge of the Atlantic High Pressure System, lower-level troughs are crossing the islands. Scattered showers are converging across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) today.

Moisture levels could increase across SVG tonight and over the next few days, pockets of moderate-heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms are possible…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

Patches of Saharan dust could create a film of haze across our area by Friday.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could increase (up to 35km/h) late Wednesday, with directions varying between north-east and east south-east in some locations.

Sea conditions are currently slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m west of our islands and up to 1.8m east of our islands.

Swell heights start rising (1.5 – 2.5m) Wednesday and northerly swells are likely along our shores overnight…Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds.