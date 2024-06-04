The Met Office in its 72 hour outlook says cloudy conditions will persist within the next 24 hours as a broad area of moisture continues to cross the islands from equatorial regions. Residents and motorists should continue to exercise caution.

In addition, a few pockets of showers are forecast Tuesday into Wednesday with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Occasionally cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday, however the chances of showers reduces as an emerging ridge pattern is expected to dominate conditions.

Moderate to fresh (20-30km/h) east south easterly to south easterly trades are forecast, with an increase (35km/h) from Thursday.

Seas should remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m-2.0m. Saharan dust haze concentrations will gradually thin out across our islands within the upcoming days.