Police Arrest Belair Bus Conductor for Assault

Bus Conductor Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm

On December 6, 2024, police arrested and charged Onez John, a 24-year-old Bus Conductor of Belair, with the offence of Grievous Bodily Harm.

Investigations revealed that the accused unlawfully and maliciously struck a 31-year-old Janitor of Mckies Hill to her right ear with his hand, causing her eardrum to rupture.

The offence was committed on November 15, 2024, in Mckies Hill.

John appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 6, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety.

The accused was ordered to report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Thursday between 6am and 6pm. Stop signs were placed at all Port of entries and the matter was adjourned to March 2, 2025.