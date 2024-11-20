Police Arrest Bus Conductor Following Assaults on Colleagues

On November 17, 2024, police arrested and charged Ray Roberts, a 23-year-old Bus Conductor of Redemption Sharps, with two (2) counts of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 21-year-old Conductor of the same address by striking him on his right hand with a stone, causing Actual Bodily Harm. He was further charged with assaulting a 40-year-old Chauffeur of the same address by striking him on the right side of his abdomen with an ice pick causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offences were committed at Level Gardens and Redemption Sharps respectively on October 8, 2024.

Roberts appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 18, 2024, and pleaded guilty to both charges. He was ordered to compensate the two complainants $100.00 ECC each, with deadlines of November 25,2024 and November 20, 2024, respectively.

Failure to pay will results in sentences of two weeks and four weeks at His Majesty’s Prison. Additionally, Roberts was fined $150.00 ECC, payable by January 10, 2025, and $350.00 ECC payable by December 10,2024. In the event of nonpayment, he will serve four weeks and six weeks respectively, at His Majesty’s Prison. Finally, Roberts was also placed on a bond for six months in the sum of $1900.00 ECC, if he breaches the bond, he will require to pay $900.00 ECC forthwith or serve eight months at His Majesty’s Prison.