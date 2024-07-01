RSVGPF continues to target illegal firearm possession – arrest made in Lowmans Windward

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues its efforts in safeguarding the nation against the proliferation of illegal firearms. During a routine stop and search, police officers arrested Michael Jackson, a 39-year-old Farmer from Lowmans Windward, who was found in possession of an illegal firearm.

On the evening of September 18, 2024, officers on patrol in the Lowmans Windward area apprehended Jackson while he was walking along the public road. Upon conducting a search, officers discovered a Glock 9mm pistol along with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, concealed in a black one-strap bag.

The possession of illegal weapons poses a grave threat to public safety, and the RSVGPF is sending a clear and direct message: If you are found with an illegal firearm, the full force of the law will be brought against you. There will be no leniency for those who attempt to jeopardize the safety of law-abiding citizens.

Michael Jackson appeared before the Serious Offences Court on September 19, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 ECC with one surety. As part of the bail conditions, Jackson is required to report to the Biabou Police Station every Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.