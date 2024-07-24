Police Arrest Minor Following Stabbing Incident In Greiggs

Minor charged with wounding

On July 21, 2024 police arrested and charged a 16-year-old Labourer of Greiggs with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 20-year-old Labourer of the same address by stabbing him on the left side of his neck with a pair of scissors.

The offence was committed on July 19, 2024 in Greiggs. The accused minor appeared before the Serious Offences Court on July 22, 2024. He was not allowed to plea and was remanded in custody. The matter was adjourned to July 25, 2024.