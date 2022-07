On 12.07.22 police arrested and charged Romando Andrews, 29yr Labourer of Clare Valley and Javaughn Richards, 19yr Labourer of Diamond with the offence of Going Equip to Steal.

According to the investigation, on 11.7.22, both men had in their possession one crowbar allegedly for use in the course of committing the offence of Burglary at about 8:40 pm in Calliaqua.

Andrews and Richards are expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.