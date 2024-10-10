Police Charge 27-yro with Sending Private Images via Social Media

On October 13, 2024, police arrested and charged Reno Roberts, a 27-year-old Labourer of Georgetown with two (2) counts of Cybercrime offenses.

The investigations revealed that the accused, intentionally and without lawful excuse or justification and without the complainant’s consent, used a computer system to transmit sexually explicit images of a 38-year-old Bartender of Belair, that conveyed or contained the personal identification information of the complainant via the Facebook and WhatsApp platforms.

The offences were committed on October 10, 2024.

Roberts appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 14, 2024, and pleaded guilty to both charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. He was also instructed to report to the Georgetown Police Station every between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The matters were adjourned to November 27, 2024 for sentencing.