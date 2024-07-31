Police Charge 47-yro Woman with Handling Stolen Goods

On July 30, 2024, police arrested and charged Amanda Lavia, a 47-year-old resident of Kingstown with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly knowingly received a stolen black Samsung Galaxy plus and a black Iphone SE for her personal benefit, despite being aware or believing that these items were stolen property.

The offence was committed on July 29, 2024 in Kingstown. Lavia is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.