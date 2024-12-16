Police Charge Rolando Cato with Murder of Precious Williams

The St. Vincent Police Force has announced that they have formally charged an individual in connection with the murder of Precious Williams, which occurred in 2022. Rolando “Dinero” Cato has been apprehended and formally charged with the offence.

Commissioner of Police Enville Williams delivered the announcement today during a press conference held on Monday afternoon in Kingstown. The officers of the major crime unit apprehended and formally charged one Rolando Cato, also known as “dinero,” in connection with the murder of Precious Williams. This heinous act occurred sometime between the 9th and the 12th of May 2022, during which the young woman was dismembered, and her remains were subsequently placed in a sack and discarded in the Murray’s Road vicinity,” Enville articulated.

The Commissioner of Police affirmed that the police force is resolutely dedicated to “pursuing to the very end, perpetrators of crime and violence and these acts of murder.”

Commissioner Williams took the opportunity to acknowledge the commendable efforts of the officers within the Major Crimes Unit and encouraged the public to actively participate in supporting law enforcement initiatives.

In May 2022, authorities in Richmond Hill discovered the remains of Williams in a gutter next to Joyette’s Auto Collision.

An autopsy of the deceased was performed on May 16, 2022. The autopsy revealed that her death was caused by “multiple sharp injuries.”

