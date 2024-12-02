Ad image
National

Police Commissioner to Address Nation Amid Surge in Gun Violence

Times Staff

 St Vincent’s police Commissioner of Police  Mr. Enville Williams, will deliver an important press statement to nation today, December 2, 2024, at 4:10 PM.

The statement comes as the nation is facing an escalation in gun violence with 4 persons being shot on the weekend, three succumbed to their injuries.

This statement will be broadcast live from the NBC Radio studio on 107.5 FM / 90.7 FM and streamed online via multiple Facebook platforms, including:

NBC Radio St. Vincent and the Grenadines
VC3
Agency for Public Information
RSVGPF

Share This Article
By Times Staff
Follow:
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advert

Download Our APP