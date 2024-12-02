Police Commissioner to Address Nation Amid Surge in Gun Violence

St Vincent’s police Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams, will deliver an important press statement to nation today, December 2, 2024, at 4:10 PM.

The statement comes as the nation is facing an escalation in gun violence with 4 persons being shot on the weekend, three succumbed to their injuries.

This statement will be broadcast live from the NBC Radio studio on 107.5 FM / 90.7 FM and streamed online via multiple Facebook platforms, including:

NBC Radio St. Vincent and the Grenadines

VC3

Agency for Public Information

RSVGPF