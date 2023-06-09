Police in the Bahamas looking into reports of probable plane crash

Bahamas: Authorities investigating possible plane crash

The Royal Bahamas Police Force reports an aircraft crash east of Exuma Cays.

Shortly before 12 noon today, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) received notification that a Piper PA32 aircraft with United States registration N9253M did not reach its intended destination of Stella Maris, Long Island and contact was lost with Air Traffic Control while en route.

#The United States Coast Guard along with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Royal Bahamas Police Force have coordinated efforts in search and rescue for the aircraft.