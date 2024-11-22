Ad image
Police & Inland Revenue Dept. Swoop Down on CashWiz 

Times Staff

On Sharp Street in Capital City, Kingstown, there is now an operation that is being carried out by multiple agencies.

Authorities from the Inland Revenue, the High Court, and the police reportedly arrived to CashWiz just after two o’clock in the afternoon, as reported by various sources.

According to the reports, the company is allegedly in debt to the IRD with regard to a substantial sum of funds.

The status of any detentions during the ongoing operation remains unclear.

There will be further updates regarding this breaking news.

By Times Staff
