Police intercepts vehicle, arrests occupants as murder investigation proceeds

St Vincent Police on Wednesday 7 September says they have knowledge of an audio recording of persons purportedly issuing threats.

The audio recording and the reports of the shooting are all being investigated, law enforcement noted in a press release.

Additionally, on the evening of Tuesday 6th September 2022, as part of the investigations, a vehicle was intercepted and searched.

A firearm was met in the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were arrested and investigations are continuing.

On Wednesday morning It was revealed to this publication that an attorney was assisting the police with an investigation.

There were three (3) reported incidents of shooting that resulted in two (2) persons being fatally wounded, while two (2) other persons received bodily injuries with varying degrees of seriousness.

“The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is utilizing its resources to ensure that the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain safe. We are also soliciting the assistance of the members of the public to assist us in this regard”, the release stated.