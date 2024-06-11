The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old male of Trigger Ridge, Redemption Sharpes.

According to initial reports, the deceased, identified as Junior Bibby, was on his way home when he was attacked by gunmen on June 10, 2024. The police are actively investigating this incident and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in solving this case and are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the police through the following channels:

Police Emergency: 999/911

Police Control: 1784-457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department (CID): 1784-456-1810

If you wish to provide information anonymously, please inform officers when making your report. Rest assured, the police will ensure that all appropriate measures are taken to receive the information while maintaining your anonymity.

The RSVGPF extends its deepest condolences to all those who are affected by this incident.