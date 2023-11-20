The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is actively investigating a reported gunshot incident on Saturday, November 18, 2023, that claimed the life of Mr. Leon Gaymes, a 26-year-old worker from Layou.

According to preliminary findings, police received a report of shooting on Texier Road in Layou at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Mr. Gaymes allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds from an unknown masked assailant(s). He was sent to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The dead will be subjected to a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The Crime Scene Unit arrived on time to analyse the scene and collect evidence.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our country’s inhabitants and communities.

This regrettable tragedy emphasises the significance of police and community cooperation in safeguarding the safety and security of our population. The RSVGPF is committed to conducting an exhaustive investigation, and your aid is critical in bringing those guilty to justice.

Anyone with information about this or any other event is asked to call 999/911, the officer in command of the South Western Division at 1-784-458-7229, or any police station or officer with whom they are comfortable speaking. Witness testimony and any more details may be critical in determining the truth behind this tragic tragedy.

All information received will be kept private. The investigation is still ongoing.