Murder and arson in Cedars

An investigation has been launched into a report of Murder and Arson that occurred on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Cedars.

According to a police report, the incident left Ohene Kaoma Samuel/Sutherland, 41 years old labourer of Cedars dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Monday, February 14, 2022, at about 11:00 pm, an unknown person(s) caused the death of the deceased by setting fire to his 12×13 ply wooden dwelling house causing him to receive severe burns to his body.

The entire house and its contents including three

(3) dogs were destroyed in the process.

Samuel was subsequently transported to the Georgetown Medical Complex and later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for medical attention.

However, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

A postmortem examination of the deceased revealed that he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigations in the matter are ongoing. Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-456-1339; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with.

All information received would be treated confidentially.