Police Investigate Murder of Murray’s Village Resident

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Murray’s Village

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Murray’s Village on December 6, 2024, which claimed the life of Ronald Millington, a 40-year-old self-employed resident of Murray’s Village.

Police responded promptly to reports of the incident. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered Mr. Millington with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The District Medical Officer (DMO) was summoned and subsequently pronounced the victim dead. The Magistrate later granted permission for the body to be removed.

At the scene, investigators recovered several spent shells and other exhibits critical to the ongoing investigation. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF appeals to anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice in this matter and maintaining the safety and security of our nation.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department (CID): (784) 456-1810

The RSVGPF extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Millington during this difficult time.