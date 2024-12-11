Police Investigate Shooting Near Rubis Gas Station

Police Investigate Shooting Incident in Rose Place

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Rose Place, Kingstown, in the vicinity of the Rubis Gas Station, on the morning of December 10, 2024.

Reports indicate that at approximately 11:50 AM, a 35-year-old vendor from Ottley Hall was shot in his right leg by an unidentified male assailant. The victim was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he is receiving medical attention for his injuries.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in identifying the perpetrator to come forward. Your cooperation is crucial to the success of this and other investigations

The RSVGPF remains vigilant in its efforts to address gun-related offenses and encourages the public to report suspicious activities involving firearms.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department (CID): (784) 456-1810