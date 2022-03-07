Police investigating series of theft at Saline Bay, Mayreau.

Police are investigating a series of Theft that occurred at Saline Bay, Mayreau. The incidents were reported to the police on 5.3.22.

According to reports, between 04.03.2022 and 05.03.2022, on three (3) separate occasions, an unknown person(s) reportedly stole three (3) grey and red Yamaha two-stroke 40 horse-power outboard engines, two (2) Cigarette Boats and a quantity of fishing gear. The items have a total value of $47,305.00 ECC and were stolen from three (3) residents of Mayreau.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at 1-784-456-1339, or the Officer in charge of Grenadines Division at 1-784-457-1211, or any Police Station/ Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.