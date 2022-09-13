Police investigating shootings in Buddy Gutter, Mala Village & Sharpes

Investigations are being carried out into three separate shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend of September 9-12, 2022. The reported shooting incidents have resulted in two persons being fatally wounded and another warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) nursing a gunshot wound.

On Friday, September 9th, 2022, police received a report of a shooting in Ottley Hall, Buddy Gutter area. Garnett “Flingo” Wilkins was reportedly shot in his left leg. He was taken to the MCMH for medical attention and is currently a patient.

In another incident, on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, members of the Major Crime Unit (MCU) responded to a report of a shooting which resulted in Matthews Charles, a 27-year-old labourer of Mala Village, Sion Hill being fatally wounded. Charles’s motionless body was discovered in his mother’s yard sometime after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, police received a report and responded to another shooting incident at a shop in Redemption Sharpes on Monday, September 12, 2022. Upon arrival at the scene, Bertram Saunders, a 46-year-old shopkeeper of Redemption Sharpes was discovered with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about his body.

Both deceased were pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer (DMO). Post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out on the bodies to ascertain the exact cause of death.

We assure you that our officers remain vigilant and are working assiduously to ensure that the citizens and visitors to our blessed country remain safe. To this end, we are encouraging persons that can assist with these investigations to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information received would be treated confidentially. At this time, investigations in the incidents are ongoing.