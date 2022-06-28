On 25 June 2022, a 37 years old Chauffeur of Prospect reported against some unknown person(s) for the offence of Attempt Murder.

According to investigations, some unknown person(s) allegedly shoot him on the right side of his face with a gun.

The incident occurred in Prospect at about 12:45 am on 25 June 2022.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 or Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1-784-458-4200 or any other police with whom they are comfortable speaking with.

Police investigating the attempted murder of a Prospect resident