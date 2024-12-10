Police Issue Update on Shooting Of Jarvis “Smadd Dan” Horne

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Kingstown

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Rose Place, Kingstown, on December 10, 2024, which claimed the life of one Jarvis “Smadd Dan” Horne, a 28-year-old resident from Belmont.

Police promptly responded to reports of the incident, where they discovered Mr. Horne with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was immediately transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF is appealing to anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice in this matter and maintaining the safety and security of our nation.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department (CID)/ Major Crime Unit: (M.C.U):

: (784) 456-1810

The RSVGPF extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Horne during this difficult time.