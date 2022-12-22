Police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now investigating what could be the island’s 40th homicide in 2022 after a body was found on Thursday morning in Lowman’s Leeward.

According to information obtained by the St. Vincent Times, the body of a man was found with what appeared to be lacerations to the head.

The St. Vincent Times understands that the victim has been identified as Bumette Bramble.

Lowmans Leeward has recently been in the news in connection with several shooting incidents.

On the morning of Tuesday, December 13, the body of Jason Henry was discovered with bullet wounds, while on Monday, December 12, a shooting in Lowmans Leeward also left Diallo Small of Frenches and Kyle Ragguette of Long Wall with bullet wounds.

According to information obtained by the St. Vincent Times, both men are presently hospitalized.

This information will be updated.