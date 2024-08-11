Guyana: Officer dies by suicide after being linked to Attorney’s murder

Prime suspect in lawyer’s murder commits suicide

Guyana Police have confirmed that Sergeant Tony Sulker, a colleague of Attorney-at-Law Richard Layne, took his own life after consuming poisonous substance shortly after concrete evidence linked him to the stabbing death of Layne.

Sulker was pronounced dead at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Friday night. Investigators found clothing in a washing machine at the policeman’s home and video surveillance recordings contradicted Sulker’s account of his location where he discovered Layne’s body slumped in the front seat of the car outside their shared home.

Layne’s body was later found in his car with two stab wounds to his neck.

Sulker claimed he was unaware of his roommate’s death because he fell asleep. He later told detectives that he saw Layne’s car on the bridge and the deceased sitting in the driver’s seat in a slumped position.

The Guyana Police Force denied that Sulker was in the company of the deceased or had any involvement in the murder. However, police investigations placed Sulker at a different location in the late attorney-at-law’s car.

Sulker met Layne about four years ago at a function at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown. After becoming friends, Layne asked him to move in with him, and they started living at the address about four years ago. Sulker denied any intimate relationship with Layne.