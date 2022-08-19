Police must respond appropriately to sophisticated criminals – PM

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has called on the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to keep abreast with the changes in response to solving crimes.

Speaking at the passing out parade at Victoria Park on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the criminal agents and crimes have become more sophisticated, therefore, Law enforcement must be able to respond accordingly by engaging in more scientific training and policing.

“You, the Police Officers, individually and collectively, equally, have to be more sophisticated, more modernized and better at the game,” Gonsalves urged.

The Prime Minister, who is also Minister of National Security, encouraged the 113 new recruits to emulate those experienced officers who bring respect to the organization and to maintain their commitment to serving the nation.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is in excess of 1400 officers.