Police Nab 20-Yro Woman for Theft of $1,887.05

Press Release
1 Min Read

Customer Service Representative charged with Theft

 On April 3, 2025, police arrested and charged Roxy-Anne Peters, a 20-year-old Customer Service Representative of Lowmans Leeward, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one thousand, eight hundred and eighty-seven dollars and five cents ($1,887.05) ECC in cash – the property of Marlie Suarez, a 34-year-old Cardiographer of Cuba / Kingstown.

The offence was committed in Kingstown between March 3, 2025 at 8:00am and April 1, 2025 at 8:00pm. Peters appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 4, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the offence. She was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC, with one (1) surety and was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. The matter was adjourned to September 9, 2025, for trial.

ByPress Release
