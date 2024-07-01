Grenada: Police Arrested on Multiple Counts of Incest, Indecent Assault

48-year-old Nigel Joseph, a police officer of Mt. Rose, St. Patrick, was arrested and charged on Saturday, 21st September 2024, with ten (10) counts of Incest and five (5) counts of Indecent Assault.

Joseph appeared at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23rd September 2024, and was granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dollars with two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he is required to:

• Surrender all travel documents.

• Re-locate from St. Patrick.

• Seek permission from the court to leave the state.

• Report to Hermitage Police Station once per week.

• Not have any contact with the virtual complainant.

• Inform the police whenever he is leaving Grenada to travel to Carriacou.