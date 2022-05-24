Police officer reports theft of livestock valued at $1300.00

On 23.5.22 a 47 years old Police Officer of Richland Park reported against some unknown person(s) for the theft of his livestock.

According to the report, some unknown person(s) stole three (3) brown and black Ram Goats valuing EC- $1300.00, the property of the complainant.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Officer in Charge of the South Central Division at telephone number 784-458-200 or any Police Station or Police Officer with whom you are comfortable speaking. All information received will be treated confidentially