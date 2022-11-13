Police officer shot and killed in Tobago

TOBAGO POLICE OFFICER SHOT DEAD

On the island of Tobago, a Trinidad and Tobago police officer was shot and killed.

According to a TV 6 report, SRP Kyle Lashley was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Les Coteaux Tobago.

According to the television station, the officer died upon arrival at Scarborough General Hospital.

Lashley’s death brings the year-to-date homicide total on the Island to ten.