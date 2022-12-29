On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the South-Central Division held its Annual Awards and Dinner at the Calliaqua Town Hall under the theme “Excellence through Teamwork.” The event saw outstanding officers throughout the division and stakeholders awarded for their excellent work and partnership.
The awardees were as follows:
Best at the Calliaqua Police Station – Constable 446 Hope
Best at the Biabou Police Station – Constable 1007 Pope
Best at the Stubbs Police Station – Constable 990 Pope
Best at the Mesopotamia Police Station – Woman Constable 992 Quashie
Other Awards
Sergeant 669 Graham, Sergeant 191 David, Sergeant 163 Lett, and Cpl 797 Simmons
Justice of the Peace
Mr. Marcellous Constance, Ms. Hazelann Bascombe, and Mr. Joel Woodley.
Remarks were delivered by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and Divisional Commander, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Trevor Bailey.
