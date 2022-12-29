Police probes discovery of decomposing body in Simon, Biabou

Decomposed body found in Simon, Biabou

An investigation has been opened by police in the South-Central Division (SCD) into the December 28, 2022, discovery of a decomposing body in Simon, Biabou.

The deceased’s identity is yet unclear. To determine the precise cause of death, a postmortem examination of the deceased is expected to be performed.

People who have information that can help with this investigation are urged to get in touch with the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crime at 1-784-457-1211, ext. 4816, the Officer in Charge of the South-Central Division at 1784-458-4200, or any police station or officer you feel comfortable speaking with.

All received information will be kept completely private. The matter is still under investigation.

Source : RSVGPF