Police say J’Quan was brought ashore unconscious by fishermen

Investigation launched into the death of an eighteen-year-old

J’Quan reportedly went to the Peruvian Vale beach with relatives. He allegedly encountered difficulties at sea and was assisted by fishermen who brought him ashore unconscious.

Attempts were made to resuscitate him and he was taken to the Levi Latham Health Center in Mesopotamia, then transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the death of eighteen (18) year-old J’Quan Samuel of Peruvian Vale that occurred on Sunday, April 23, 2023, is currently being investigated by the Police.

A postmortem examination of the deceased’s body will be conducted to determine the specific cause of death.

Source : RSVGPF