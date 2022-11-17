Police say man trespassed into victims’ yard & chopped him to death

Mount Pleasant Farmer Hilton Thomas Chopped To Death

Glenroy Primus is in Police custody, assisting with the murder investigation in the death of Hilton Thomas, a 56-year-old resident of Mt. Pleasant, Mesopotamia who was allegedly chopped about his body with a cutlass.

According to investigations, the deceased and accused were involved in a longstanding dispute. On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the deceased left his home at about 6:30 p.m. for a nearby shop. Upon his return home at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, he saw Primus standing in his yard, and he began to accuse the deceased of having gone to steal.

An argument ensued which resulted in Primus leaving his yard trespassing into Thomas’ yard and chopping him several times about his body with a cutlass. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information received would be treated confidentially.

Thomas’ death is the thirty-sixth homicide recorded for the year 2022 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source : RSVGPF