The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is soliciting assistance from the public to locate Ziola Fredericks/Williams who has been reported missing.

Ziola Fredericks/Williams is a 15-year-old student of Grenada who reportedly left her grandmother’s residence at Villa for an unknown destination about 6 pm on 12.8.22.

She is about 5feet 5inches tall, fair in complexion, stout in built, and carries a short (man cut) hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a pink top, blue long jeans pants, a green hat with the logo of a marijuana leaf and a pair of green slippers.

If seen, please contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1-784-458-4200; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Calls would be treated confidentially.