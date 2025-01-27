Police yet to wear body cameras a year after donation

More than a year after its announcement, police in St. Vincent (SVG) are yet to wear body cameras, 30 of which were donated to RSVGPF under the Enhancing Public Safety with Intelligent Video Analytics program funded by Taiwan.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, the RSVGPF got 160 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, 30 mobile/body camera units, and a vehicle license plate recognition system.

A spokesperson from the Public Relations department told St Vincent Times last week that no officers are wearing body cameras.

Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, complimented Taiwan’s efforts to improve SVG’s security services during the handover ceremony in 2023.

He noted that the provision of security equipment will allow the police to better use existing technologies to combat crime and keep Vincentians safe.

Body cameras are useful to police because they promote accountability, public safety, and evidence collection.

They also help to prevent crimes and enhance police behaviour.