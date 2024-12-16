Police Update in the murder of Isiah Antrobus

Redemption Sharpes Man Fatally Shot in Glen

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Glen on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at approximately 5:47 PM, police responded to a report of a shooting in an area known as “Gaza” in Glen. Upon arrival, officers discovered 23-year-old Isiah Antrobus, a resident of Redemption Sharpes, with gunshot injuries about his body. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) officially pronounced the victim dead, and the District Magistrate granted authorization for the removal of the body. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Anyone with information that can assist the police in this investigation is urged to come forward.

Persons can contact:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Calliaqua Police Station: (784) 458-4200

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.