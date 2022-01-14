Police wants trailers remove from side road with immediate effect

PR – The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Traffic Department recognize that persons are parking their container trailers in DANGEROUS positions along the public road.

This practice is creating danger and obstruction to vehicular traffic and pedestrians alike. These unregistered trailers are also being hauled by tractors about the streets of SVG.

According to Section six (6) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, these trailers MUST BE registered before they can traverse the roads of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

To this end, the Traffic Department strongly encourages all trailer owners to register their trailers at the licensing department by Monday, January 24, 2022.

It is also advised that all parking of trailers at the side of the road MUST CEASE with immediate effect. Failure to comply will result in persons being prosecuted according to the Law.