Police Warn Citizens of Surge in Tool Thefts Across SVG

Increase in Tool Thefts Across St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is calling on all citizens, residents and visitors to remain vigilant following a rise in tool thefts from workshops, construction sites, and vehicles. This troubling trend is affecting tradespeople and homeowners alike, disrupting livelihoods and essential services in our neighborhoods.

What You Can Do to Help:

Ensure tools and equipment are stored in secure locations. Lock workshops, sheds, and vehicles, especially overnight. Install CCTV Cameras: Surveillance cameras act as a strong deterrent to potential thieves and provide valuable evidence that can aid in identifying and prosecuting offenders.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is actively addressing this issue through strategic measures aimed at deterring thefts, preventing further incidents, and closely investigating all reports. While not every measure may be immediately visible, please rest assured that targeted strategies are in place to hold those responsible accountable. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help strengthen our collective efforts.

Contact Information: