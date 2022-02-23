Police will remove Gov’t buses not approved for weekend use off the road

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said Government school buses found on the streets during the weekend without approval for use would be taken away by the police.

Daniel speaking on NBC Radio, said several complaints have been received about the use of these buses outside of school hours.

“There are constant reports on the use, misuse and abuse of government buses. The Ministry of Transport and Works cannot accept the excuses that would come in from time to time, particularly on a weekend where a number of these buses are being seen across the country”.

Daniel said in discussions at the Ministry’s level; a decision was taken to ask the police to assist.

“If a government school bus is found on the streets during the weekend without approval from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, the bus would be taken away and kept in a safe place until the PS is contacted to ascertain the number of the bus, its location and driver. We would then proceed to have other actions done”.

Daniel stated that the Ministry would not continue with these complainants, saying that the driver works with the government under instructions. He urged drivers to comply with the regulations.

“There is a system now being organized; the transport officer will assist in this regard to help manage and control these buses as they are being used outside of school hours”.

Daniel said the cabinet would, on Wednesday 23, approve a document for two new buses to be added to the fleet.